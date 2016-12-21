Ethnic Armed Groups Clash in Shan State, Killing One Civilian
One civilian woman was killed and another three wounded on Tuesday in fighting between the Ta'ang National Liberation Army and the Shan State Army-South in Pang Long village, Namtu Township, according to local sources. The deceased victim was shot outside her home while she attempted to run for shelter behind a wood pile.
