Ethnic Armed Groups Clash in Shan State, Killing One Civilian

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

One civilian woman was killed and another three wounded on Tuesday in fighting between the Ta'ang National Liberation Army and the Shan State Army-South in Pang Long village, Namtu Township, according to local sources. The deceased victim was shot outside her home while she attempted to run for shelter behind a wood pile.

