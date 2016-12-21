East Asia and the Pacific: Myanmar's Independence Day
On behalf of President Barack Obama and the American people, I send warmest wishes to the people of Myanmar on the occasion of your independence day on January 4. The past year has been a historic one for Myanmar, as your first civilian-led, democratically-elected government in over half a century took office. The warm and close relationship between the United States and your country was symbolized by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi's successful visit to Washington and President Obama's subsequent lifting of economic sanctions on your country.
