Dateline Irrawaddy: 'Aung San Suu Kyi Did Her Best to Address...
Kyaw Zwa Moe : Welcome to Dateline Irrawaddy! Since this is the last week of 2016, Irrawaddy news crew members will summarize and discuss political, economic, social, ethnic, and other key issues from this year. Ko Kyaw Kha, Ko Moe Myint, and Ma Zue Zue will join me for the conversation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
|The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC