Dartmouth teacher spends Christmas in Myanmar
Barry Gallant of Dartmouth says he misses the turkey dinner, but is happy helping university students in Myanmar learn English. The tropical forests and gold-topped Buddhist pagodas of Myanmar are an unlikely place for English teacher Barry Gallant to celebrate Christmas.
