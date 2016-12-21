Court verdicts show Suu Kyi's uphill battle on Myanmar land disputes

Before entering the courthouse in the capital of eastern Myanmar's Shan State, Maw Maw Oo said it was ominous that several blue police vans were already waiting in the parking lot. Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends a news conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan November 4, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.