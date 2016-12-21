Coup, then counter-coup can set Myanm...

Coup, then counter-coup can set Myanmar straight

Many people believe the worst thing that could happen in Myanmar would be the military seizing overt power once again. Hence it is okay for Aung San Suu Kyi not to criticise military atrocities, including the war offensive in the north and the Rohingya genocide in the west.

