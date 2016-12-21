Could the Burmese Navy Attack Malaysia's Food Flotilla?

As a Malaysian organization pledges to send a "food flotilla" to Burma's conflict-ridden Maungdaw and Buthidaung townships, President's Office spokesperson U ZawHtay told The Irrawaddy on Wednesday that such a gesture could be met with a warning or with violence. The aid program is being organized by the Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations , a coalition of non-governmental groups, and is expected to depart Malaysia's Port Klang carrying 200 tons of rice, medicine and other goods to Burma on January 10. The outreach effort is to provide food and support for the Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority labeled by the Burmese government as interlopers from Bangladesh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.