Civil Society Organizations Urge Government Action Over Burma Army Offensives

Civil society organizations urged the National League for Democracy led government to halt Burma Army offensives that have displaced civilians in Kachin and northern Shan states, and accused the international community of neglecting the situation. "The Tatmadaw continues to pursue different policies in the northeast of the country, furthering displacement and the suffering of local communities," said a statement signed by 180 leaders of civil society and faith organizations in Burma released on Wednesday.

