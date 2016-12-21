Chamber calls on Myanmar govt to ensu...

Chamber calls on Myanmar govt to ensure forex stability

MYANMAR'S ECONOMy will not grow further if the nation fails to control fluctuations in the exchange rate between Kyat and the US dollar that lead traders to vague decisions, warns the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In a bid to minimise the fluctuation-driven impacts, the chamber will send its recommendations to the government this week, through related ministries such as commerce, planning and finance, according to its vice president Maung Maung Lay.

