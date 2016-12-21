Chamber calls on Myanmar govt to ensure forex stability
MYANMAR'S ECONOMy will not grow further if the nation fails to control fluctuations in the exchange rate between Kyat and the US dollar that lead traders to vague decisions, warns the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In a bid to minimise the fluctuation-driven impacts, the chamber will send its recommendations to the government this week, through related ministries such as commerce, planning and finance, according to its vice president Maung Maung Lay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
|The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC