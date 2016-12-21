Bus Crash Kills Seven on Rangoon-Mandalay Highway

Seven people were killed and 38 were injured in a Thursday night traffic accident on the Rangoon-Naypyidaw-Mandalay highway. A Mandalar Minn company bus was traveling from Naypyidaw to Rangoon when it struck a traffic island and rolled over near milepost 91 around 7:15pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.