Burmese refugees flee oppression and violence for a life of hope in Sheffield
Seventy people fleeing the war-torn country have so far been given homes in the city under the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme. With the global number of displaced people at its highest since the Second World War, they are unlikely to be the last refugees to settle in South Yorkshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sheffield Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
|The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC