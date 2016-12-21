Burmese refugees flee oppression and ...

Burmese refugees flee oppression and violence for a life of hope in Sheffield

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Sheffield Star

Seventy people fleeing the war-torn country have so far been given homes in the city under the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme. With the global number of displaced people at its highest since the Second World War, they are unlikely to be the last refugees to settle in South Yorkshire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sheffield Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
News The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Belle Sexton 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,429

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC