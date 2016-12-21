Bishop Says Mong Ko Church Damaged by Government Air Strikes
A Catholic Bishop in Lashio rejected claims by the Burma Army that joint ethnic armed group forces were to blame for a church damaged on Dec. 3 in the town of Mong Ko in Shan State's Muse Township and maintained that it was bombed during Burma Air Force air strikes. Bishop Philip Za Hawng stated in a letter dated Dec. 22 that reports that St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Munggu was used to store ammunition by the Northern Alliance were "fabricated" and the Burma Army previously took responsibility for bombing the building.
