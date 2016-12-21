Bishop Says Mong Ko Church Damaged by...

Bishop Says Mong Ko Church Damaged by Government Air Strikes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

A Catholic Bishop in Lashio rejected claims by the Burma Army that joint ethnic armed group forces were to blame for a church damaged on Dec. 3 in the town of Mong Ko in Shan State's Muse Township and maintained that it was bombed during Burma Air Force air strikes. Bishop Philip Za Hawng stated in a letter dated Dec. 22 that reports that St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Munggu was used to store ammunition by the Northern Alliance were "fabricated" and the Burma Army previously took responsibility for bombing the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
News The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Belle Sexton 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,413 • Total comments across all topics: 277,341,309

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC