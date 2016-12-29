Barack Obama: President and Lawyer-in...

Barack Obama: President and Lawyer-in-Chief

As a professor at the University of Chicago Law School, Barack Obama was a favorite of his students, though his pedagogy was not that suggested by his background as a community activist, civil rights lawyer and politician representing a largely minority district in the Illinois state legislature. Teaching courses in racism and the law, voting rights and due process -- all topics fraught with political implications - he defied expectations by challenging the impacts of iconic liberal legal victories like those ordering school desegregation and expanding voting rights.

Chicago, IL

