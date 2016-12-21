Asean Foreign Ministers Pledge Aid to...

Asean Foreign Ministers Pledge Aid to Arakan State

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Burma's State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi convened an informal meeting with Asean foreign ministers to discuss the conflict in Arakan State at Rangoon's Sedona Hotel on Monday morning. The gathering was the first of its kind since the National League for Democracy government came to power earlier this year.

