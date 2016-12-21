Anderson Cooper strips down for a gre...

Anderson Cooper strips down for a great cause, getting shirtless...

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Daily Mail

Anderson Cooper strips down for a great cause, getting shirtless with his boyfriend to wash rescued elephants in Myanmar sanctuary The CNN anchor was joined by his longtime boyfriend Benjamin Maisani and Argentinian comic book artist Pablo Raimondo on the trip The French-born nightlife mogul has been popping up on Cooper's Instagram account with far more frequency these days 49, arrived in Myanmar on Sunday, with their last stop in New York City being Kelly Ripa's holiday party Cooper launched his career in Myanmar after using a forged press pass to get in and producing his own segments about those fighting the Burmese government The CNN host and his boyfriend stopped by the Green Hill Valley Elephant Camp in Myanmar and decided to help out some of the mistreated mammals by washing them down.

Chicago, IL

