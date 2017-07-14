Australian surgeon seen in terrorist proof of life video

Kidnapped Australian surgeon, 82, is one of six hostages shown in 'proof of life' video released by al-Qaeda-linked group in Mali as French president visits country An al-Qaeda-linked group in Mali has released a proof-of-life video showing six foreign hostages, including one Australian. The SITE Intelligence Group, who monitor jihadist communications, reported the existence of the video from the recently formed Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen shortly before the French president's arrival in the West African country for an anti-terror summit on Saturday.

