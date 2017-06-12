Nexus Gold Mobilizes Crew & Drilling Equipment to 2nd Gold Project Bouboulou

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexus Gold Corp., in anticipation of its upcoming drill program, has mobilized both crew and equipment to the Bouboulou gold concession, located approximately 75 kilometres northwest of the capital Ouagadougou. The 38-sq kilometre property sits on the Boromo-Goren greenstone belt, and is bisected by the Sab ce shear zone.

