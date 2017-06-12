Nexus Gold Mobilizes Crew & Drilling ...

Nexus Gold Mobilizes Crew & Drilling Equipment to 2nd Gold Project Bouboulou

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: World News Report

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexus Gold Corp., in anticipation of its upcoming drill program, has mobilized both crew and equipment to the Bouboulou gold concession, located approximately 75 kilometres northwest of the capital Ouagadougou. The 38-sq kilometre property sits on the Boromo-Goren greenstone belt, and is bisected by the Sab ce shear zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vector said 1
Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14) Oct '14 Musikologist 2
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14) Jul '14 _malon_goblok 1
News Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Not Friendly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,872,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC