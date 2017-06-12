French soldier jailed for molesting g...

French soldier jailed for molesting girls in Burkina Faso

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Newsday

A French soldier has been jailed for a year by a court in Paris for molesting girls aged three and five in a hotel swimming pool in Burkina Faso. Sebastien L, 40, and another soldier filmed the abuse and then befriended one of the girls' mothers, a French woman who invited them to her house.

