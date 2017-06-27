Burkina Faso Sankara family lawyer: DNA tests inconclusive
A lawyer for the family of Burkina Faso's slain president's says DNA tests done in Spain were inconclusive on whether remains found in a grave were those of Thomas Sankara. Stanislas Benewinde Sankara, who is not related to the former president and revolutionary leader, said Monday they would rely on ballistic and autopsy reports that earlier concluded the remains exhumed in May 2015 were Sankara's.
