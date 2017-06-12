Burkina Faso: French Soldier Given On...

Burkina Faso: French Soldier Given One-Year for Abusing Girl

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A French soldier found guilty of child sex abuse in Burkina Faso has been sentenced to a year in prison with another year suspended. As is usual in France with jail sentences of less than a year, he will not serve time unless he violates conditions set by the law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vector said 1
Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14) Oct '14 Musikologist 2
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14) Jul '14 _malon_goblok 1
News Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Not Friendly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC