West Africa: West Africa Issues a Wake-Up Call to Tyrants

Last week's decision by the Appeals Chamber of the Extraordinary African Chambers in the courts of Senegal to uphold the conviction and life sentence of former Chadian dictator Hissne Habr was just the latest victory - though it was certainly among the biggest - for international criminal justice in West Africa. The Appeals Chamber rejected part of Habr's appeal against his conviction by the EAC's trial chamber in May 2016 for crimes against humanity - including murder and torture - committed while he was president of Chad between 1982 and 1990.

