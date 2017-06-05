Trial of ex-leader Blaise Compaore under way

A closely-watched trial of Burkina Faso's Blaise Compaore, former president, and members of his cabinet is under way in the capital, Ouagadougou. Compaore, who fled to neighbouring Ivory Coast during a popular revolt in 2014 against his attempts to change the constitution and extend his 27-year-rule, is being tried in absentia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.