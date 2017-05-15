Trial of Burkina Faso's ex-leader, mi...

Trial of Burkina Faso's ex-leader, ministers begins after delays

Monday May 8 Read more: Reuters

A trial of Burkina Faso's former leader Blaise Compaore and his cabinet began on Monday after delays, with the court dismissing calls from the defense to cancel the proceedings. Compaore, who fled during a popular revolt in 2014 as he sought to extend his 27-year-rule of the West African country, is being tried in absentia.

