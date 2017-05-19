Six killed in road accident in Burkin...

Six killed in road accident in Burkina Faso

Six people were killed and 11 others injured in a road accident on Thursday in Burkina Faso, the Governmental Information Service on Friday reported. The accident occurred as a public transport minibus collided head-on with a goods-transporting car around 6 p.m. in a locality between Nobere and Nazinon bridge, the release said.

