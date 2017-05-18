Nexus Gold Corp. Completes Phase 2 Dr...

Nexus Gold Corp. Completes Phase 2 Drilling and Trenching at Niangouela

Thursday May 11 Read more: PR-inside.com

Nexus Gold Corp. reported it has completed its phase two diamond drill program at the 178-square kilometre Niangouela exploration permit, located approximately 85 kilometres north of Ouagadougou. The completed drilling included the remaining phase one holes and an additional 2000 metres comprising the phase two program.

Chicago, IL

