Mutinying soldiers seal off Ivory Coast's Bouake

Mutinying soldiers are also active in the commercial capital Abidjan and the towns of Korhogo, Daloa, Man and Boudoukou. [Luc Gnago/Reuters] Mutinying soldiers sealed off access to Ivory Coast's second largest city of Bouake on Saturday, soldiers and residents said, as protests over a pay dispute with the government continued despite warnings of harsh punishments.

