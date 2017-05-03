Frustration as Burkina Faso Trial to Start Without Ex-President
On the eve of the trial of Burkina Faso's ousted leader Blaise Compaore, many of the people that overthrew him in a popular revolt more two years ago are dismayed by his absence - just one example, they say, of how the new era has disappointed them. Bullets grazed Marcel Tankoano as he and other activists stormed parliament in October 2014, sending MPs dashing for the exits as they prepared to vote a measure to allow Compaore to extend his 27-year-rule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vector said
|1
|Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|2
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|_malon_goblok
|1
|Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Not Friendly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC