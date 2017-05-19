Centre for climate change deliberates on fight against the menace

Accra, May 19, GNA - The fight against climate change demands thorough research and building the capacity of people to enable them identify the causes, effects and solution from the grassroots, Ms Patricia Appiagyei, Deputy Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation , has said. Ms Appiagyei said, thankfully, climate services were being provided by the West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use to countries within the sub region to ensure effective adaptation to climate change mitigation measures.

