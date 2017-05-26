Cable Compendium: a guide to the week...

Cable Compendium: a guide to the week's submarine and terrestrial developments

Friday May 26

Construction work on the eastern section of the Palapa Ring Project II will commence in July, with rollout expected to take 18 months to complete, the Jakarta Post writes. According to TeleGeography's Cable Compendium, the deployment contract was awarded by Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Information to a consortium comprising Jakarta-based Mora Telematika Indonesia , Inti Bangun Sejahtera Tbk and Smart Telecom in September 2016.

Chicago, IL

