Cable Compendium: a guide to the week's submarine and terrestrial developments
Construction work on the eastern section of the Palapa Ring Project II will commence in July, with rollout expected to take 18 months to complete, the Jakarta Post writes. According to TeleGeography's Cable Compendium, the deployment contract was awarded by Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Information to a consortium comprising Jakarta-based Mora Telematika Indonesia , Inti Bangun Sejahtera Tbk and Smart Telecom in September 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vector said
|1
|Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|2
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|_malon_goblok
|1
|Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Not Friendly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC