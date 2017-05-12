At least 17 killed in road accident i...

At least 17 killed in road accident in Burkina Faso

At least 17 people were killed and five others injured in a road accident on Friday in Burkina Faso's southern city of Po, state news agency AIB reported. The tragedy occurred as a car and a vehicle transporting livestock collided on Friday morning at the entry to Po city, said the report.

