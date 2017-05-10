Akufo-Addo arrives in Burkina Faso; holds talks on railways, water, agric

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, May 4, 2017, arrived in Ouagadougou, the capital of the Republic of Burkina Faso, to begin his 2-day tour of that country, with his agenda being "to develop the initiatives that will bring prosperity to our people." At a State Dinner held in his honour, and in responding to the remarks made by His Excellency Roch Marc Christian Kabore, President of the Republic of Burkina Faso, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the most important of these initiatives "are the regional projects in the area of infrastructure, and especially transportation."

