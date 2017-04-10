Welcome Aboard! Crew Members On Turkish Airlines Flight Deliver Baby Girl Mid-Air
Nafi Diaby, who was reportedly only 28-weeks pregnant , went into labor on the Friday flight from the capital of Conakry to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, according to reports. "Welcome on board Princess!" Turkish Airlines wrote on Twitter along with photos of the newborn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vector said
|1
|Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|2
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|_malon_goblok
|1
|Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Not Friendly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC