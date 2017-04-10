Welcome Aboard! Crew Members On Turki...

Welcome Aboard! Crew Members On Turkish Airlines Flight Deliver Baby Girl Mid-Air

Nafi Diaby, who was reportedly only 28-weeks pregnant , went into labor on the Friday flight from the capital of Conakry to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, according to reports. "Welcome on board Princess!" Turkish Airlines wrote on Twitter along with photos of the newborn.

Chicago, IL

