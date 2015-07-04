Trial Delayed for Burkina Faso's Form...

Trial Delayed for Burkina Faso's Former President

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Voice of America

A Burkina Faso court has postponed the start of the trial of ex-president Blaise CompaorA© and his former Cabinet. The accused are being tried for their alleged role in the violent crackdown on the 2014 uprising that ultimately ended CompaorA©'s nearly three decades in power.

