Robbers return GH 51,900 to its owner who invoked 8 Deities

Suspected armed robbers made history in the country and returned a whooping amount of fifty one Thousand Nine Hundred Ghana cedis they robbed from their victim at the weekend in the Upper West region who is reported to have invoked 8 deities to strike and kill anyone who will spend the said amount. According to sources from the regional crime office of the Upper West regional police command, the money was returned and kept at the doorstep of the owner who had earlier been subjected to torture by the gun wielding weapons and the police were informed of the incident and later came to take snapshots of the "returned money".

