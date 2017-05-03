Nexus Gold Corp. Receives Exploration & Work Permit for Second Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexus Gold Corp. announced that it has received a new work permit for its Bouboulou Gold concession located in Burkina Faso , West Africa. The new permit is for an initial term of three years, and can be renewed twice for a total term of nine years.

