Nexus Gold Corp. Receives Exploration...

Nexus Gold Corp. Receives Exploration & Work Permit for Second Gold Project

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: World News Report

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexus Gold Corp. announced that it has received a new work permit for its Bouboulou Gold concession located in Burkina Faso , West Africa. The new permit is for an initial term of three years, and can be renewed twice for a total term of nine years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vector said 1
Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14) Oct '14 Musikologist 2
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14) Jul '14 _malon_goblok 1
News Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Not Friendly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,758,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC