Muslim baby born in the sky

A woman successfully gave birth to a healthy baby girl in midair on a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul. Diaby Nafi, a French-Guinean woman who was nine months pregnant, started to go into labor shortly after the plane took off from Conakry, Guinea en route to Turkey with a stop at Burkina Faso Friday.

