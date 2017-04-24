Global warming accounts for tripling of extreme West African Sahel storms, study shows
The UK-based Centre for Ecology & Hydrology has led an international team of scientists who reveal global warming is responsible for a tripling in the frequency of extreme West African Sahel storms observed in just the last 35 years. Professor Christopher Taylor, a Meteorologist at CEH, and researchers from partner institutions including Universite? Grenoble Alpes in France, also suggest that climate change will see the Sahel experience many more instances of extreme rain in future.
