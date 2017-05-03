French forces kill militants in Mali ...

French forces kill militants in Mali forest

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: BBC News

France says its forces in West Africa have killed or captured more than 20 militants in a forest near Mali's border with Burkina Faso. A statement by its regional force said air and ground forces were involved.

