Ex- Kotoko and Hearts goalie Abdoulaye Soulama debunks visibility illness report
Former Burkina Faso Stallions goalkeeper Abdoulaye Soulama has debunked reports of him being critically ill and on admission at the Banfora Regional Hospital Centre . Earlier reports suggested the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has already lost his sight and he is visibily ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vector said
|1
|Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|2
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|_malon_goblok
|1
|Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Not Friendly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC