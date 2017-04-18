Ex- Kotoko and Hearts goalie Abdoulay...

Ex- Kotoko and Hearts goalie Abdoulaye Soulama debunks visibility illness report

Former Burkina Faso Stallions goalkeeper Abdoulaye Soulama has debunked reports of him being critically ill and on admission at the Banfora Regional Hospital Centre . Earlier reports suggested the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has already lost his sight and he is visibily ill.

