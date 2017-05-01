Court delays trial of Burkina Faso ex...

Court delays trial of Burkina Faso ex-leader

Thursday Apr 27

A court in Burkina Faso on Thursday postponed the trial of former leader Blaise Compaore and his cabinet for their alleged role in killing protesters during an uprising in October 2014 that overthrew his government. The unrest saw crowds of hundreds of thousands marched in the capital Ouagadougou against Compaore's attempt to prolong his 27-year rule, driving him into exile in Ivory Coast where he remains.

Chicago, IL

