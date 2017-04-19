.com | Burkina Faso police stage nati...

.com | Burkina Faso police stage nationwide protest

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: News24

Police officers check cars at the entrance to the Burkina Faso Pan-African Film and Television Festival held earlier this year. Ouagadougou - Burkina Faso police have staged a nationwide protest, calling it the first in a series of peaceful demonstrations against corruption and a lack of transparency among their leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vector said 1
Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14) Oct '14 Musikologist 2
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14) Jul '14 _malon_goblok 1
News Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Not Friendly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 280,599,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC