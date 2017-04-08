Cabin crew help deliver baby girl at ...

Cabin crew help deliver baby girl at 42,000 feet

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Metro UK News

Nafi Diaby gave birth to the girl on a Turkish Airlines flight from Conakry in Guinea to Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vector said 1
Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14) Oct '14 Musikologist 2
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14) Jul '14 _malon_goblok 1
News Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Not Friendly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC