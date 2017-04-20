Burkina Faso to host 25th edition int...

Burkina Faso to host 25th edition int'l jazz festival

About 35 music bands from Africa, Europe and the United States will perform at the 25th edition of the international jazz festival "Jazz a Ouaga" , organizers said on Wednesday in the capital city of Ouagadougou. The festival is scheduled to be held from April 28 to May 6 in Ouagadougou and is themed "25 years at the service of music, arts and culture," organizers said.

