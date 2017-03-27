Burkina Faso: Suspects in Arms Depot Raid Claim Torture, Humiliation

About 20 Burkinabe soldiers on trial at a military tribunal over a failed raid on an arms depot last year have said they were tortured to extract their confessions. Almost all of them said they had suffered beatings, humiliation and food deprivation at the police camp where they were held after their arrest following the raid in January 2016, for which they have been on trial since Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.