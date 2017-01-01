Burkina Faso Sees Cotton Output Rising 20% in 2017-18 Season
Burkina Faso, Africa's top cotton grower, sees output rising by as much as 20 percent to 820,000 metric tons in the 2017-18 season which starts this month, an industry official said. The target is "realistic and achievable" if rains are favorable and well distributed over the season and if parasites are kept under control, Georges Yameogo, general secretary of the nation's cotton association, told reporters on Saturday in the capital, Ouagadougou.
