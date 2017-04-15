Burkina Faso expects 45 tons of gold production in 2017
Burkina Faso's gold production is expected to reach 45 tons in 2017, Prime Minister Paul Kaba Thieba told Parliament on Friday. The increase can be achieved as two new mines will start production and will bring the total of operational mines to 10 in the West African country, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vector said
|1
|Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|2
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|_malon_goblok
|1
|Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Not Friendly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC