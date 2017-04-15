Burkina Faso expects 45 tons of gold ...

Burkina Faso expects 45 tons of gold production in 2017

Read more: Xinhuanet

Burkina Faso's gold production is expected to reach 45 tons in 2017, Prime Minister Paul Kaba Thieba told Parliament on Friday. The increase can be achieved as two new mines will start production and will bring the total of operational mines to 10 in the West African country, he said.

Chicago, IL

