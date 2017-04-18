Baby delivered midflight with help of...

Baby delivered midflight with help of Turkish Airlines crew A special ...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: WFTV Orlando

A cabin crew of Turkish Airlines pose for a photo with a baby born in a plane during a flight from Conakry to Ouagadougou to Istanbul on April 7, 2017 in the air. A special delivery was made Friday on a Turkish Airlines flight, and the crew was right there to greet and assist the flight's youngest passenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vector said 1
Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14) Oct '14 Musikologist 2
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14) Jul '14 _malon_goblok 1
News Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Not Friendly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,338 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC