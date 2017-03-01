When Darkness Falls, Cameroon Residen...

When Darkness Falls, Cameroon Residents Stay Home Fearing Arrest

21 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

When the sun sets in Buea, the capital of Cameroon's English-speaking Southwest region, residents lock themselves in their homes hoping the security forces won't come knocking. "The atmosphere reigning here is one of fear, so we go to bed early because the security forces usually organize their raids at nightfall," Lucas Mbonde, a 39-year-old carpenter, said by phone from the city.

Chicago, IL

