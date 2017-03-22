W rtsil to supply solar PV plant to B...

W rtsil to supply solar PV plant to Burkina Faso - creating Africa's...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: GlobeNewswire

WA rtsilA to supply solar PV plant to Burkina Faso - creating Africa's largest engine-solar PV hybrid power plant Technology group WA rtsilA will supply a 15 MWp solar PV power plant to Essakane Solar SAS in Burkina Faso. The solar PV plant will be built next to a 55 MW WA rtsilA power plant currently running on heavy fuel oil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vector said 1
Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14) Oct '14 Musikologist 2
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14) Jul '14 _malon_goblok 1
News Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Not Friendly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,810,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC