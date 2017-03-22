W rtsil to supply solar PV plant to Burkina Faso - creating Africa's...

WA rtsilA to supply solar PV plant to Burkina Faso - creating Africa's largest engine-solar PV hybrid power plant Technology group WA rtsilA will supply a 15 MWp solar PV power plant to Essakane Solar SAS in Burkina Faso. The solar PV plant will be built next to a 55 MW WA rtsilA power plant currently running on heavy fuel oil.

