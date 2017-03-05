Senegalese film scoops top award at A...

Senegalese film scoops top award at Africa film fest

Sunday Mar 5 Read more: The Peninsula

Ouagadougou: "Felicite," a tale about a nightclub singer who has to scrape together funds to pay for her son's treatment after a road accident, scooped the top prize on Saturday at Africa's top cinema festival. The film won the Golden Stallion award at the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou, held in the capital of Burkina Faso.

Chicago, IL

